Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

NRW Interior Minister Reul and the police are making tough statements, even against sit-ins. Activists are calling for “colorful” civil disobedience against the AfD party conference.

Essen – Several alliances called for action in the run-up to the AfD-Federal Party Congress in Essen, which begins on Saturday (29 June), will be accompanied by counter-protests. From Friday evening, the 600 or so AfD delegates will be accompanied by protests. The alliance “Widersetzen” has already announced that it wants to disrupt the arrival of the AfD people with “colourful civil disobedience”, i.e. non-violent. The Essen police recently expected around 1000 violent, left-wing extremist activists. NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) therefore announced to the Editorial Network Germany (RND) “very robust” protection of the party congress.

AfD party conference in Essen: NRW Interior Minister Reul sees “punishability” achieved for sit-ins

Reul assumed that “several hundred” left-wing extremists would travel to Essen. He justified this with action training for “blockade actions”. Most of the time, such training involves practicing sit-ins, a form of protest that has been common in Germany for decades. The CDU Interior Minister saw this as a RND a reason to assume that there are violent troublemakers. For Reul, the “punishability of counter-protest” begins with “blockade actions”. In the case of the last generation of road blockades, which caused traffic jams, activists were actually convicted of coercion.

NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul warns demonstrators against the AfD party conference in Essen. (Archive images) © IMAGO, Matthias Koch, Markus Matzel; Collage: kb

But in principle a road blockade is covered by the fundamental right to freedom of assembly, wrote Berlin legal scholar Tim Wihl on the specialist portal Legal Tribune OnlineAccording to him, the Federal Constitutional Court made very clear provisions in 2011 as to when the prosecution of a sit-in justifies an interference with the freedom of assembly. For example, before clearing the crowd, the police must consider a diversion and the urgency of the concerns of those arriving.

Essen police will not tolerate sit-ins against the AfD party conference – diverse protests planned

The police operations management told the German Press Agency (dpa) It was already clear that he would not tolerate sit-ins. Reul justified this position with the “equal opportunities for political parties” that he wanted to enforce. Equal opportunities for political parties, like freedom of assembly, is a fundamental right that Reul, as Interior Minister, is tasked with enforcing. At the weekend, Essen several thousand police officers on duty.

The protest against the AfD in Essen is diverse: the Essen police have already banned an anti-racist protest camp as a preventive measure, which is now taking place far away from the party conference. A rave demo is planned for Friday evening, and several thousand people are expected to attend. The actions are the start of a whole series of rallies, demonstrations and meetings that will accompany the AfD federal party conference on Saturday and Sunday in the Grugahalle in Essen. The climax of the protests is expected on Saturday.

Alliance “Resist” calls for “colorful” civil disobedience against AfD party conference in Essen

The “Resist” alliance is calling for sit-ins early on Saturday morning. The activists made it clear in a press release that they are calling for “colorful” civil disobedience in contrast to a “black bloc” such as that seen in protests against the G20 Summit in Hamburg known. The AfD is breaking with various human rights, according to the alliance. The fear caused by the shift to the right is “no longer bearable,” the alliance said, justifying the planned blockade actions. The broad alliance “Gemeinsam Laut,” which includes churches, unions, anti-fascist groups, the Greens, the Left and the Social Democrats, is also calling for two demonstrations on Friday and Saturday.

Relevant authoritarian-left K-groups from NRW and beyond called for protests in Essen this morning. As a rule, these groups have recently brought double-digit numbers of demonstrators onto the streets.

The AfD’s top personnel: a coming and going View photo gallery

Essen CDU mayor to give greeting at rally against AfD party conference

According to police estimates, at least 45,000 demonstrators could come together at a central meeting organized by the city. Reul’s CDU party colleague, Essen Mayor Thomas Kufen, is also expected to attend, reported the Rheinische Post. Kufen had tried to terminate the AfD’s contract to host the party conference at the Essen trade fair. The state chair of the German Trade Union Confederation, the CEO of Evonik, the director of the Old Synagogue in Essen, and other people from civil society are also expected to attend the large rally. (kb with dpa)