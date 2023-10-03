It is widely known that the world of anime is one that is becoming more and more trendy, and this has been seen with open television programming that finally includes great works of this business such as One Piece, Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia and much more. And now, in Mexico, a new alliance is opening in which the beneficiaries will be those fans of this type of Japanese productions.

At the convention known as the Ani Molea representative called César Muratalla talks about the union between Bandai and the channel Aztec 7, with a block that will be named Anime Planet. Within this, classic series will be presented such as dragon ball to some more modern ones, in fact, one of them is the remake of The Adventures of Fly which was originally released in 2020.

Here what was mentioned by Muratalla:

We are very happy to work with TV Azteca, it has been many years because this television station is the home of anime and that has made us a very important link on a business level. We have many surprises coming…

For the moment, this block of programs remains as is TV Azteca has had it for a couple of years, that is, with One Piece, Knights of the Zodiac, Dragon Ball Z and some others who already had their space on the channel. But little by little more products of the style will be added, so it would not be surprising if later it joins Naruto, Bleach, Kimetsu No Yaibay even Spy X Family.

It is mentioned that we are on the lookout for more surprises on said open TV channel.

Via: DNA 40

Editor’s note: This announcement is important, given that now the anime market will be more within reach for those who enjoy open television. The best thing is that the arrival of certain products guarantees that there will be dubbing into Spanish, because by law they can share something that has subtitles in this medium.