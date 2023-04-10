After two successive attacks on schools, in which a teacher and four children were killed in São Paulo and Santa Catarina, Brazil is faced with the urgency of seeking solutions to deal with the spread of extremism and online hate networks. Studies and experiences outside the country can inspire solutions.

Betting only on police, cameras and metal detectors, experts say, is not enough. “It brings security to society, but it doesn’t change what people feel or reduce hate speech”, says Telma Vinha, who researches school violence at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp).

Within schools, she says, it is necessary to create a new culture, with bonds, mental health care, programs to combat bullying and valuing teachers. Outside the classroom, the challenge is to track and stop threats outside the classroom, especially on the internet.

One of the most respected initiatives in combating online extremism is the Christchurch Call to Action. Created in 2019, after attacks on two mosques that left 51 dead in New Zealand, the coalition brings together 120 countries, including governments, technology companies, social networks and NGOs.

Executed by a white supremacist, the attacks on two mosques took place on March 15, 2019, at the time of prayers, when the temples were full. The entire action was broadcast online for 17 minutes and shared thousands of times, which encouraged other killers to film crimes and post them on networks.

REACTION

Less than two months after the massacre, then New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, together with French President Emmanuel Macron, created the Christchurch Call. She has personally spoken with several world leaders and top executives from Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Twitter.

Participants pledged to apply laws, regulations and technical actions to curb the spread of hate speech, terrorism and online violence. Among the measures, creating a unified center for reporting and monitoring cases and debating protocols on how the media reports attacks.

O Estadão decided not to publish the name and photo of the attacker, as well as videos of the recent attacks. The decision is based on studies that show that this exposure can cause a contagion effect, since visibility is sought by authors as a prize.

Another of Christchurch Call’s actions was to finance studies on the functioning of online algorithms. The idea is to gather specific information to formulate more efficient regulations. The group also encourages research on technological solutions, for example, for tracking extremist groups online.

INTEGRATION

“This is a complex issue. It is not something that any sector can deal with in isolation”, said Jacinda, at the launch of the initiative. After leaving the government, this month she takes over the post of special envoy for the Christchuch Call.

Brazil is not part of the coalition. “We are not included in global forums against online extremism and terrorism”, says researcher Michele Prado, from the Monitor of Political Debate in the Digital Media at the University of São Paulo (USP), who researches hate networks. Sought by the Estadão, the Ministry of Justice did not say whether it plans to join.

Another reference on the subject is the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT). Originally created by Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft and YouTube, the forum now has several other platforms, in addition to civil society organizations and governments.

“If content with violent extremism is posted in countries that are part of the GIFCT, the GIFCT hashtag bank is automatically activated, the platforms are notified and the content is automatically taken down”, says Michele. She cites as an example the video of the massacre in Christchurch, which does not circulate in those countries. Whenever someone tries to post, the platforms already take down even before a report. “As Brazil is not included, this security protocol is not in action here.” Another challenge is the language: GIFCT’s hashtag bank, for example, uses only English keywords.

BRAZIL

This week, the federal government announced BRL 150 million to reinforce the school patrol and also the mobilization of 50 police officers to monitor online threats. As Estadão showed last week, the Ministry of Justice sent the States 134 alerts of attacks on schools since 2021, based on monitoring carried out by the folder’s cyber operations laboratory.

Another government plan is to create a hotline specifically for these cases. A working group will also propose further measures.

