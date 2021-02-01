I.In the Allgäu, a pregnant woman fell from a carriage and was then dragged behind a horse. As the police reported on Monday, the horse ran over when it was to be harnessed from the carriage. The animal ran with the carriage in Untrasried (Ostallgäu district) from the farm.

The 28-year-old, who was still sitting on the carriage, fell to the ground when the vehicle tipped over. The woman injured the back of her head and calf. In addition, the reins got caught on her legs, so that the pregnant woman was dragged on her stomach behind the shy horse. “Fortunately the reins broke after a few meters,” reported the police.

After the accident, the woman was brought to the hospital in Kempten on Sunday afternoon. Internal injuries were not found.