Two important ingredients in a pizza can alleviate rheumatism. Researchers found this out in a study. © Montage: Imago/Panthermedia

Rheumatism is a widespread, painful disease. However, pain can be relieved with the help of diet. A recent study shows that.

Frankfurt – Rheumatism is an insidious disease and includes a variety of joint and muscle ailments. The most common form is the so-called “rheumatoid arthritis”, as the Rheumatism League informs. In Germany alone, one in 100 people suffers from the inflammatory joint disease. women more often than men.

New study shows: Rheumatism pain can be relieved with pizza

The symptoms appear at the beginning of the chronic illness often by pain in finger and toe joints that is accompanied by swelling. In most cases, rheumatoid arthritis will spread to other joints over the following weeks and months. Other signs of illness are:

Inflammation of the tendon sheaths and bursae

Rheumatoid nodules, small nodules under the skin, on fingers and forearms

fatigue

poor performance

night sweats

sleep disorders

weight loss

Fever

As far as joint pain is concerned, a certain diet can significantly reduce symptoms. Special Food has an anti-inflammatory effect and helps with rheumatism or arthrosis. Very few people should think of pizza. But while it’s not generally one of the healthiest foods, it does contain promising ingredients. This is shown by the results of a current study from Italy and the USA, published in the specialist magazine nutrients were published.

Pizza ingredients have “positive effects” on rheumatic complaints

Researchers observed the eating behavior of 365 rheumatism patients between the ages of 18 and 65 in Italy for over a year. The health effects were particularly noticeable in those who ate half a pizza once a week. Inflammation, pain and swelling were reduced by up to 80 percent. According to the scientists, this is due to two special ingredients. “The positive effects were likely caused by mozzarella cheese and, to a lesser extent, olive oil,” it said.

Dairy products in particular have a growing reputation for inhibiting inflammation. According to the study, there is growing evidence for this. “In addition, thanks to the presence of biologically valuable milk proteins, cheese can counteract the glycemic response to the carbohydrate load associated with the dough,” the scientists write in their report on the study. The glycemic response describes the digestion of the glucose that is absorbed into the blood from food. Thereupon the blood sugar level rises. The combination of proteins and carbohydrates thus slows the increase.

Olive oil and mozzarella against rheumatism symptoms

Olive oil also helps with inflammation caused, for example, by rheumatism. This is due to the omega-3 fatty acids it contains, i.e. the unsaturated fatty acids. The information portal provides information about this Guide to rheumatism.

However, all this does not mean that pizza should now be an integral part of the weekly menu of rheumatism patients. After all, the harmful saturated fatty acids in the popular meal predominate raise cholesterol. Like her You can find out the best way to prepare anti-inflammatory foods here. (asc)