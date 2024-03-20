“Ready for a little trip into hell?” he asks Giovanni Allevi, shortly after being welcomed by an ovation from 6 thousand students gathered at the Assago Forum to celebrate the World Happiness Day, participating in the free motivational event 'Happiness on Tour. Lives – Stories of Happiness', promoted by the Happiness Foundation chaired by Walter Rolfo. A proposal, that of the musician, which seems to clash with the theme of the day. But the destination of the journey will make it clear that this is not the case. And they will be the ones to make a turning point “13 white blood cells” that they gave to the artist of the notes “a blow of happiness, like being hit by a truck of happiness“, are the words he uses. A peak which will be followed by what he defines as a “constant and compact band of gratitude, regardless of what would have happened. We call this band: profound joy of living“.

“Here – Allevi will explain at the end, with a voice breaking with emotion – I have brought you as a gift, as an offering, my life, my suffering and my happiness. And I hope you can treasure it”. The beginning of the journey he recounts is a series of sparkling images: Allevi touring the world, playing in front of crowds of people, shaking hands with the Pope, smiling, giving press conferences and interviews. “What you saw – he tells the boys – was my life until 2 years ago. Then a terrible disease has swept away everything. So much so that today I wonder: maybe she came on purpose? On the day of happiness I want to do an experiment and tell you about the last day of my recent life in which I was immensely happy, but first I have to tell you about some medical phases leading up to that day.”

The boys applaud him, cheer him on. Allevi continues: “One day they tell me that I have to have about ten injections on my belly. And I think that I don't feel like it, that it's difficult with the neuropathy and the pain in my hands. Then I think about it and say to myself: it's fine. I do it with determination, not resignation. I have never liked the word resilience, it makes me think of passive acceptance, but I have a fighting spirit. From the pages of a book published recently, 'Imperium' by Giovanni Brizzi, I learn that in ancient Rome, people destined for command had to have three qualities: auctoritas, dignitas and gratia. I imagined the first two, but what really surprised me was grace. Grace in speaking, in gestures, in movements, in intentions. Beautiful. And I made these words my own during my illness. I'm not meant to be in charge, I'm a very delicate person and I can't tell others what to do, as a middle school teacher I was a disaster. But in illness I had to take on the most important command: dominion over myself and my fears and anxieties, I had to keep my gaze straight on the flowers while I walked through hell and give a smile even when I was suffering.”