“Makes us more afraid” – this is what more than 50 German actors demand in various videos. All of them ironically oppose the current measures.

NRW – More than 50 videos went online on YouTube on Thursday evening (April 22nd). To be seen there: Well-known German actors who are agitating against the current Corona measures. An actor from the crime scene in Münster is also there, reports RUHR24*.

action # seal everything intention Against current corona measures To find Videos on YouTube, information on the website

# Make all the sealing: Heike Makatsch railed against corona measures – she does not want to open the door

They sit at desks, stand at the windows or at the apartment door – the 50+ actors who ironically oppose the action during the Corona pandemic* have pronounced. The matching hashtag: # seal everything. Actress Heike Makatsch (49) is also involved in the campaign, who explains that you shouldn’t even open the door for the parcel carrier or delivery service – after all, that’s exactly what, in her opinion, advocates of the action are calling for.

“I’m not opening. Because I take responsibility for this country. And I’m very worried that there are selfish people out there who want to open the door, ”said the actress in response to the doorbell ringing at her apartment door. Ulrich Tukur (63), on the other hand, is in favor of closing the supermarkets. Because if people starve, the virus can no longer spread, he explains.

# Make it all sealed: Actors are celebrated by right-wing and lateral thinkers

Actor Volker Bruch (41) goes even further: “I want to be more scared again. Because without fear I am afraid. That is why I appeal to our government: make us more afraid. The people in the country need this fear now. Dear Government, do not leave us alone in this situation. It is so important now that we are all scared enough. Stay healthy.”

Pandemic is scare tactics, the media are all aligned and the federal government has restricted basic rights. The similarity to statements and videos from the right-wing scene, but also from lateral thinkers and corona conspiracy theorists, was also noticed by many users on Twitter. On the social platform there is not only praise (for example CDU politician Hans-Georg Maaßen), but above all criticism from within our own ranks.

Video: outcry for #allesproofing: TV stars kick off debate

After videos against corona measures: Acting colleagues react in dismay

Elias M’Barek is dismayed on Twitter: “Come on, that’s nonsense. I can understand zero. Cynicism doesn’t help. ”This is how radio presenter Tobias Schlegl sees it:“ The actors from #allesdichtmachen can push their irony deep into the ventilator. ”

So far, in Germany around 80,000 people died of or with Covid-19*. None of the actors, who are primarily actors at the “crime scene”, give an exact solution. Instead, for example, Jan Josef Liefers (56), actor from the Münster “Tatort”, was forced to make a statement (all News about celebrities from NRW* at RUHR24).

Actor Jan Josef Liefers receives a lot of criticism after his corona statements. However, he rejects this. © Oliver Berg / dpa

After #allesdichtmachen: Heike Makatsch withdraws her video

“I am with all those who have got caught between the lines, the frightened, the insecure, the disturbed and intimidated, the dumb, the torn. To those who suffer domestic violence during the constantly renewed ineffective lockdowns and to the most unforgivable of all collateral damage, the children, ”he explains in another video.

Heike Makatsch, on the other hand, has already deleted her video from the Internet. In addition the words: “If I have played into the hands of right-wing demagogues, I deeply regret it.” The other videos of the (mainly) Tatort actors are still online. * RUHR24 is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.