Erst einmal klingt es doch sehr plausibel, wenn das verbleibende Gemeinsame genau in der Mitte aufgeteilt wird. Was das praktisch heißt, wird gleich in der ersten Szene deutlich, in der die Eltern Andi und Marion in die Schule gerufen werden, weil ihr elfjähriger Sohn Milan einem Mädchen mit Erschießen gedroht hat – so jedenfalls könnte man eine Zeichnung deuten, die er angefertigt hat. Das ehemalige Paar sitzt nun also der Direktorin und einer jungen Schulpsychologin gegenüber und tut alles, um den Anschein zu erwecken, nicht die Ursache für Milans Probleme zu sein.

Nicht individuell und schon gar nicht gemeinsam als Scheidungseltern, die doch beim Projekt Kind weiterhin intensiv zusammenarbeiten. Golafshan holt aus diesem Schlagabtausch mit vier Personen das Optimum an Komik heraus. Am Ende steht ein Deal, von dem die Schule finanziell etwas hat, während Milan fast schon routiniert zur Kenntnis nimmt, das er wieder einmal davongekommen ist.

Der organisierte Exzess ist Konvention

Die paar hundert Euro sind für Andi und Marion das geringste Problem – beide sind erfolgreiche Anwälte in München. Er fährt mit gelbem Sportwagen vor, sie mit einem besonders massiven SUV. Auch so erkennt man unterschiedliche Temperamente. Für die Ferien müssen sie sich nun etwas überlegen, denn es gibt eine Terminkollision; fürs Fifty-fifty wäre es erforderlich, dass Marion etwas „schiebt“, aber gebuchte Flüge schieben auch reiche Menschen nicht gern.

Wie auch immer, im Ergebnis läuft es darauf hinaus, dass Andi und Marion und Milan (und Marions neuer Freund Robin) gemeinsam nach Apulien auf Urlaub fahren. Dort soll das Regime der Wechselbetreuung in makelloser Perfektion durchgezogen werden. Das scheitert gleich am ersten Tag, bei dem umstritten ist, ob er als Anreisetermin schon zum Urlaub zählt oder noch nicht. Eine klassische Fifty-fifty-Frage. Man kann es so sehen, aber auch anders.

Alireza Golafshan was born in Tehran in 1986. His world is Munich, his profession is commercial German cinema – which for a long time no one was sure whether it even existed beyond Doris Dörrie. But the brief comedy boom of the 1990s has now been dealt with, and there is a new variety of voices and designs. Golafshan first appeared in 2019 with “The Goldfish”, a wild ride about a group of disabled people and a black money smuggling operation.

In 2022, “JGA. Jasmin. Gina. Anna” was released: Three young women fly to Ibiza, where a friend wants to celebrate the last days before the wedding in style. It was clearly based on American models, but in detail it had a lot of sense for the life of singles in Germany and was very, very funny in many places. Bachelor parties, to which the abbreviation of the title also refers, are no longer the domain of men. At the same time, however, this organized excess has also become a highly conventionalized form and thus something that contains rich material for a comedy.

The great role models

With “Fifty Fifty”, Alireza Golafshan is now going a step further. He is tackling a genre that was extremely important in Hollywood’s golden age: such “comedies of remarriage” include some legendary titles such as “The Philadelphia Story”.

Bringing couples back together who had separated too early or for unjustified reasons was, of course, also a project of a time that was still resisting the freedom of unbridled individualism. Hollywood in the studio era only had a radical agenda in exposing extravagant instinctual fates, but overall worked to integrate them into the conventional models of living together. And film comedy in particular still stands in this tension today: as a classic genre that turns the energies of the particular into a form that aims at something binding. At a sense of community that brings the isolated together.

In “Everything Fifty Fifty” these different positions are clearly defined. Andi and Marion face each other, and then there is Robin, whom she met in a gym where he was her trainer. With his surfboard he brings a bit of slapstick to the posh establishment of an obviously very expensive resort. Through a hole in the hedge, Milan then discovers another world: a campsite that is much less luxurious, but where there is also freedom that is often neglected in alternating care.

Search for new structures

Here Golafshan lets one of his favorite actors appear, Axel Stein, who knows how to give a lot of dignity to an essentially failed existence. All the other roles are also perfectly cast, not least that of Milan, who is played by Valentin Thatenhorst as a picture of modern childhood – initially surrounded by machines, then quickly gaining freedom. And with an autonomy that can only be a mystery to worried parents. At the center, however, is a pairing that elevates “Alles Fifty Fifty” into the top league of German star cinema: the wonderful Laura Tonke and Moritz Bleibtreu, who once again shows that he is much better suited to comedy.