The striker, who was intended by Sevilla, has negotiated his departure with the Brazilian club to be able to march to Russia





Allerrandro is already a player of the Moscow CSKA. In this way, the Brazilian striker has had his happy ending after the Sevilla plant about a month ago. The Brazilian had practically done with the Hispanic club, although CSKA itself had been interested in taking its services. In fact, the Russians offered six million euros, but the Brazilian club did not want to negotiate with Russia clubs. Hence the interest of Sevilla would be eyes.

Nevertheless, The Bragantino intended that Sevilla upload his first offer by the player And he approached the numbers that the CSKA intended to pay. A strip and loosen that did not finish convincing Sevilla, who had certain reluctance of making an important disbursement for a striker who did not fit them at all. When the possibility of Akor Adams arose, Víctor Orta was launched by the Nigerian and broke negotiations with the Bragantino.

They have not been easy weeks for Allerrandrothat I was clear that I did not want to continue in the Bragantino, since the club does not have it despite having been one of Brazil’s greatest scorers. So the player has reopened to CSKA And he has sought an exit to his situation.

In this way, Allerrandro has negotiated its termination of contract with the club owned by Red Bullhe has assumed the cost of the same and has set towards Moscow. An incorporation announced by the Russian club itself, which is now making preseason in Belek (Türkiye). There they expect their arrival as soon as possible to join the group dynamics as soon as possible.









Juninho substitute

Sevilla traveled to Brazil to know personally Allerrandro After Juninho’s decision to finally sign for Flamengo. The Qarabag striker was the favorite of the Sevillista sports director, who had as a priority this winter to bring a striker to amend the signing of Iheanacho. However, the Brazilian club made a very strong bet for Juninho and the attacker has already played five games with his elastic and even put a goal.