





A water allergy is called aquagenic urticaria. It is a rare and little known allergy. It is more common in women and the first symptoms usually appear in adolescence.

+ Food allergy may be a protective factor against covid-19, says study

It is not known what causes this allergy. There are 2 possible causes, which are yet to be confirmed:

Allergy is caused by substances that are in the water, which when entering through the pores cause the immune system response. The contact of water molecules with the skin creates a toxic substance that leads to the onset of symptoms.

The symptoms of aquagenic urticaria are:

Appearance of red spots on the skin, with itching and/or burning sensation. They mainly appear on the neck, arms and chest, although they can be found anywhere on the body;

The onset of symptoms occurs shortly after the onset of contact with water;

Symptoms arise regardless of water temperature;

Disappearance of stains 30-60 minutes after stopping contact with water;

Some people may have symptoms when they drink water with drooling around the mouth or even an anaphylactic reaction (with coughing, shortness of breath, fainting)

Diagnosis is made by applying a compress soaked in water at 35 degrees to the chest. Symptoms usually begin up to 15 minutes after contact with the wet compress: appearance of spots, itching and/or burning sensation.

There is no cure for aquagenic urticaria. However, it is possible to control the symptoms:

Reduce contact with water as much as possible;

Bathing 1 or 2 times a week and for a very short duration;

Avoid bathing in the sea and swimming pool;

Avoid physical exercise that causes a lot of sweating;

For those who have symptoms when drinking water, use a straw;

Apply barrier creams or oils when contact with water is foreseeable (especially during periods of rain or when it is difficult to avoid accidental contact with water);

take antihistamines

Although rare, water allergy exists and is very limiting, with a great impact on quality of life. If symptoms are suspected in contact with water, seek help from an allergist.







