“Precisely because of its peculiarity of being a 'proximity' allergy, the mimosa remains a flower that is certainly beautiful to look at but must be looked at from a distance, by virtue of its potential ability to harm through direct contact. One more reason to leave the mimosa stems on their branches in order to avoid unnecessary damage to the beauty of the foliage flowered and, if anything, while maintaining the mimosa as a symbol of March 8, strive to go beyond rituals to give a celebration the authenticity and value it deserves”. He explains this to Adnkronos Salute Mauro Minelliimmunologist and head of the Personalized Medicine Foundation (Fmp) for the South, on the occasion of World Women's Day which is celebrated today and has the mimosa as its symbol.

“The tree is one of the evergreen ones, native to Australia and introduced to Europe at the beginning of the nineteenth century. But, to achieve its popularity, the mimosa had to wait until 1946, the year from which the twigs of this tree erected up to 20 meters in height, with yellow inflorescences and large and irregular foliage, they were chosen to represent International Women's Day every March 8. The term 'mimosa', more specific than the shrub species 'mimosa pudica' or 'sensitive', derives from the Latin 'mimus' or 'actor', due to the movements with which the leaves of this evergreen shrub react to any tactile or vibratory stimulus – recalls Minelli – Widely used as an ornamental plant, the mimosa prefers sheltered places, temperatures that are not too low and soils that tend to be humid.In parks and gardens it is often grown as bushes, but cultivation in greenhouses aimed at obtaining the yellow fronds that flower in the desired periods is very widespread. On the other hand, the quantity of pollen it releases into the atmosphere is rather modest.”

“Its fruits are legumes. The yellow, spherical and feathery flowers, grouped in terminal panicles, reach their full maturity between February and April. Pollen is composed of a large number of granules grouped in lenticular formations with a diameter of about 50 microns – continues the immunologist – Which for pollen is really a lot if we consider that, for example, those of the parietaria grass, a herbaceous plant which also in these weeks it starts its deadly pollen production, rarely exceeding 15 microns in diameter. Precisely because of their considerable size, mimosa pollens are not easily air-diffusible and even if they were, due to their more than considerable dimensions, unlike those of the parietaria grass they would not have great possibilities of easily reaching the deepest parts of the bronchial tree. Consequently, the respiratory allergy caused by this pollen is infrequent and occasional and, due to its 'heaviness', is transported by the wind only a short distance from its origin. According to some data provided by the scientific literature in the sector, the incidence of mimosa pollinosis on the total allergy sufferers is equal to 0.05%. So, rather small numbers.”

'For some categories, such as nurserymen, mimosa pollen demonstrates particular allergenic aggressiveness'

“However, over the last 30 years, the constant observation of the trend and duration of the seasons, the pollen counts carried out systematically through the use of special 'traps', the clinical evaluation of the prevalence of allergic sensitizations through specific diagnostic tests made it possible to measure the variations in pollen in the atmosphere and their impact on the health of sensitive subjects. It was thus possible to establish that the now evident and well-established climate changes, with their heat waves, are certainly capable of modify the global pollen load – warns Minelli – and consequently influence the extent of the clinical manifestations related to the so-called 'seasonal allergies'”.

“Therefore, if the duration of the pollen season of allergenic arboreal plants such as cypress and olive trees has increased by at least 20 days compared to the 1990s, for the flowering of parietaria already in 2006 an advance of 2 months was recorded compared to what occurred in the early 1980s with a consequent progressive increase, over time, in the percentages of 'pollinosis' patients. Although similar projections can be imagined – suggests Minelli – also in reference to sensitization to mimosa pollen, it still remains very low today, in the entire allergic population, the percentage of subjects with specific allergy. Which, however, appears to be more significantly felt by those people who, for various reasons, suffer intense and prolonged exposure to this pollen such as, for example, nurserymen, a category of workers towards whom, certainly due to more direct and constant work contact, mimosa pollen demonstrates a particular allergenic aggressiveness, so much so as to make one think – he concludes – of this form of pollinosis as a real disease 'professional'”.