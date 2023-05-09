Allergy | Many people explain their spring symptoms with pollen – The background can also be a chronic illness

Allergy season is now at its worst. The expert explains how to know whether the symptoms are allergies or asthma.

Makes you sneeze. The nose is itchy, runny and stuffy. The eyes itch and sting.

Allergy symptoms are at their worst now.

It’s no wonder, because the amount of pollen currently varies from moderate to very abundant in southern and central Finland.

Annika Saarto

“Birch is starting to bloom in the central parts of the country. The amount of pollen increases little by little, depending on the weather, also in the north. In the south, the peak is starting to pass in some areas, but there is still plenty of pollen,” says the person in charge of Siitepöly information Annika Saarto from the University of Turku.

In a ten-year comparison, spring has been average in terms of pollen.

“We don’t know the total amount yet, because the season is over,” says Saarto.

Allergic according to a rough estimate, one in five Finns suffers from the symptoms of a cold – at least at some point in their lives, says senior physician of lung diseases, docent Paula Kauppi from Helsinki University Hospital.

The number has hardly increased in recent years.

“After the last few decades, there have been no changes in the environment that would have increased the number of allergies,” says Kauppi.

On the other hand, the knowledge about allergies has already quite well reached both the people who suffer from them and the health care staff.

“The appropriate saturation point for sensible diagnostics has been reached,” Kauppi estimates.

Allergy symptoms resemble the symptoms of asthma. According to Kaup, one in ten Finns suffers from asthma, or an inflammatory disease of the mucous membranes of the bronchi.

Some people suffer from both allergy and asthma at the same time, but asthma is not necessarily associated with allergy or allergy with asthma. At this time of the year, the flowering of alder and birch trees not only causes allergy symptoms, but also worsens asthma.

Where from then you know which one it’s about?

“Allergy symptoms appear in the eyes, nose and nasal cavities, asthma symptoms in the lungs,” says Kauppi.

Asthma symptoms include cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, mucus in the lungs and night cough.

However, according to Kaup, a surprisingly large number of patients who come to the office do not think that it is asthma.

“Sometimes I’m surprised how clearly a cough and mucus in the lungs are only associated with a runny nose. The patient may only complain of nasal congestion, even if he has clear asthma symptoms, which he himself thinks are allergic rhinitis,” says Kauppi.

Allergy symptoms can be relieved with over-the-counter medicines such as nasal spray, eye drops or antihistamine tablets.

However, topical preparations for the nose only work on the mucous membranes of the nose and not on the lungs. So they don’t help if the symptoms come from the lungs.

According to Kaup, then you should consider asthma medication.

“You should consult a health care professional if the medicines do not help and the symptoms are difficult and interfere with life,” says Kauppi.

According to him, the doctor can assess whether the symptoms are related to an allergy or whether there is another underlying disease. Asthma medicine or tolerance therapy can be considered as treatment.

Asthma the basic treatment is regularly used, inhaled cortisone, which treats inflammation of the mucous membranes.

Nowadays, combination preparations may also be used, in which cortisone is combined with a long-acting, opening medicine.

New, biological drugs have also been developed for the treatment of asthma, which are given by injection.

These drugs are intended for the treatment of very specific, severe and unresponsive subtypes of asthma, so the subtype must be determined before prescribing the drug.

Is it Will there be relief for allergy sufferers soon? In southern Finland, the peak day of birch pollen was missed on May Day.

“It was a little earlier than usual,” says Annika Saarto.

According to him, it was due to the fact that in the last week of April and at the turn of April and May, very large amounts of birch pollen came to Finland as long-distance transport.

“Since then, the cold weather has moderated the situation so that the amount of pollen has not reached very high numbers on most days.”

Alder flowering is also decreasing, except in Lapland.

For wearable warming weather is predicted for the week.

According to Saarro, it does not affect the flowering of the birch in southern Finland, but in the central parts of the country there can be very high daily pollen concentrations.

It also doesn’t help allergy sufferers that the first grasses are starting to bloom.

According to Saarro, birch is the most significant cause of allergies in Finns, followed by grasses and alder.

“If you are allergic to birch, you are often also allergic to alder,” he points out.