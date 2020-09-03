If you are sensitive to dust mites, switching to allergy-free bedding can help. Find out which products can relieve allergy symptoms here.

R.and seven percent of all Germans suffer loudly Allergy information service all year round under a house dust mite allergy. A big problem for those affected: You can hardly protect yourself, because the small animals can be found in the entire apartment and feed on small flakes of hair and skin. In bed, where there is not only enough food but also a warm and humid climate while sleeping, they feel particularly comfortable – especially in the mattress. Special allergy bedding can therefore help to relieve symptoms such as a stuffy nose, watery eyes and rattling breathing.

Hypo-allergenic bedding: The most important information

A special anti-mite bedding is often used against the little pests and their allergy-causing excretions. This is a so-called Encasing* – a duvet cover under the normal duvet cover. Encasings are available for blankets and pillows as well as for the mattress. The intermediate covers are mite-proof and prevent you from coming into contact with the mite excrement while sleeping. At the same time, good encasings are breathable, permeable to water vapor and soft, and they should neither rustle nor crackle unpleasantly.

Allergy bedding: Encasing is often paid for by the health insurance company

The Techniker Krankenkasse explains on its website that if you are allergic to house dust mites, you will pay for bed linen for allergy sufferers – specifically, mattresses, duvets and pillows are paid for with special covers if a doctor’s prescription is available. Many other health insurance companies are also prepared to cover these costs.

Allergy-free duvet and headfkissen

Bedding should also be chosen carefully in the event of a house dust mite allergy. A good Allergy-free duvet* or a Allergic pillow* should be washable at high temperatures and should therefore be of a size that fits into the drum of your washing machine. It is also important that the materials used are breathable. Because if you sweat at night, this favors a mite-friendly climate.

More tips for allergy sufferers

Airing the apartment regularly is crucial to prevent the warm and humid climate that mites love. Avoid carpets, if possible, because dust mites can also spread here. Tiles and hard floors, on the other hand, are easier to keep clean. Many house dust allergy sufferers use synthetic materials for duvets and pillows, as the material is easy to wash. Down duvets* were previously considered unsuitable, but there are now some products that allergy sufferers can also use. Also, remember to change the bed linen regularly. Are practical Bedding sets* that can also be washed at higher temperatures. If you want to be on the safe side, there is also a Mite spray* useful for mattresses.

This article was first published on April 15, 2020.

