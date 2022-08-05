Allergies | When Hermanni, who is life-threateningly allergic to milk, started the tolerance treatment, the whole family was afraid – “We had told the child for six years not to touch it, it has milk”

Hermanni always packs a first aid kit with him. It has only been left at home once.

Hanna-Kaisa Mäkynen and Pekka Lehtiniemi’s 11-year-old son Hermanni used to be so allergic to cow’s milk that even a small amount took him to hospital. Severe allergies have taught parents to live life to the fullest despite their fears.

A lunch restaurant the line had boiled potatoes and fish. Nice change, Hanna-Kaisa Mäkynen and Pekka Lehtiniemi were thinking. They were traveling by car through Sweden, and there were already several stops at a hamburger restaurant behind them.