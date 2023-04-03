Of Elena Meli

Find out about the pollen bulletin and reliable channels, know how to manage therapies but above all enjoy the summer: expert advice for living with respiratory allergies

Sneezing, an itchy and runny nose, an annoying conjunctivitis: pollen allergy sufferers spend spring (and not only by now) living with annoyances which however can be managed, alleviated and even prevented by following some simple advice. The recommendations come from the president of the Association of Territorial and Hospital Allergologists and Immunologists (AAIITO) Lorenzo Cecchiwhich summarized everything you need to know to enjoy the pollen season well in five rules discussed during a recent meeting on respiratory allergies promoted by Assosalute, the National Association of self-medication drugs.

Awareness and therapies The first step is having one correct diagnosis of your allergyrelying on a specialist if necessary; once you understand what you are allergic to, it is important to know the enemy well in order to be able to defend yourself from it and, for example, Consult the pollen bulletin, the weather for allergies and the pollen mini-atlas on the official websites, Cecchi points out. This can help you not to be caught unprepared and prevent complaints due to allergies. The third recommendation is to use the therapies consciously, consulting with the specialist both for the drugs and for any immunotherapy; it is also very important to respect the times of the cure, not starting it too much in advance of flowering and not continuing even after. OTC drugs, which have a very high safety profile when used for limited periods, can also be of very help in managing symptoms affecting allergy targets.

Medicines and good habits (against allergies) Antihistamines, available both for topical use in nasal sprays or eye drops or as tablets to be taken orally, are valid allies and are also safe for children, in the right doses, adds Cecchi. In case of nasal congestion it may be useful to resort to antihistaminespossibly with vasoconstrictors, while anti-allergic eye drops are useful for relieving the symptoms of conjunctivitis which is often associated with allergic rhinitis. For the use of all medicines, even for self-medication, it is essential to always read the package leaflet and ask the pharmacist for advice; if symptoms persist, consult your doctor and/or specialist.

The fourth anti-allergy rule, as the allergist points out, is to pay attention to fake news, which is very widespread on the net, relying only on reliable sources such as pollen bulletins or sites with educational content such as www.semplicementesalute.it And www.allergicamente.it. Finally, the last rule enjoy the outdoors and lead a life without limitations: with the right therapy it is possible to carry out any activity, it is better to 'fix' the drugs than to give up what improves the quality of life, such as physical exercise in children. However, we must be cautious, avoiding the most critical moments of the day when the amount of pollen increases, i.e. late morning or early afternoon, when it is recommended to avoid walks or outdoor sporting activities concludes Cecchi.