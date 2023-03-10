Since the 60s it has been witnessed a progressive increase in the frequency of allergic diseases: initially it involved industrialized countries but then it also involved some developing countries. At first it was suspected that the increase in allergies was related to the use of more accurate diagnostic techniques which made it easier to recognize them, but subsequent studies confirmed that the increase in allergies really took place. Epidemiological data show how the percentage of patients with atopic diseases in the world reaches up to 40% and the growing trend does not seem to stop. Furthermore, the increase in allergies was found to be more relevant in children.