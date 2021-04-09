Allergies | Face mask protects allergy sufferers – birch pollen hovers in Finland from the beginning of the week, this spring there is plenty of flowering

The alder is already blooming strongly. A record was set in Imatra two weeks ago.

Coronavirus FFP2 face shields appear on the street scene to help people with pollen allergies, says Annika Saarto About the pollen announcement of the University of Turku.

“More effective masks, such as FFP2, filter out particles the size of pollen particles and are also more airtight. And while the kind of regular mask that most of us wear doesn’t necessarily protect against particles the size of it, it’s also better than no mask at all, ”Saarto says.

Pollen particles range in size from 20 to 25 micrometers.

This spring promises abundant flowering, for example with regard to birch, so using an effective mask, especially for allergy sufferers, is also a sensible option.

“On peak pollen days, it’s not a silly idea to keep an FFP2-level mask, even if you’re not allergic,” Saarto says.

The University of Turku and the Finnish Meteorological Institute were involved in an international study, according to which a connection was found between the increase in pollen content in the open air and the frequency of coronavirus infection. According to the study, the high pollen content of the outdoor air, together with the humidity and temperature of the outdoor air, explained the 40 percent increase in the frequency of infection. The results of the study were published in early March.

Turku The highest alder pollen content in the history of the university’s pollen monitoring was found in Imatra a couple of weeks ago, Saarto says.

At that time, local pollination has started as a result of the pollen that came with the long-distance transport, so the amount of alder pollen is really plentiful at the moment – also outside Imatra. In addition to alder, the nut bush has also begun to bloom.

“The main evil in Finland, however, is birch, the peak of which is in southern Finland on May Day or immediately after May Day and elsewhere in the country a little later,” says Saarto.

With these prospects, birch pollen will arrive in Finland from the beginning of the week as a long-distance transport from France and Germany. In people with birch allergies, the nose may already itch.

“It may be that the forecast pattern will change over the weekend, but if you are allergic to birch, then even a small amount is enough for the symptom,” Saarto says.

Natural Resources Center (Luke) researcher Pekka Helenius according to all the main tree species, namely birch, spruce and pine, there is an abundant or fairly abundant flowering throughout the country. According to the hedgerow calculations made in the autumn, the flowering of birch will be much more abundant than last year.

“There were twice or three times as many as in the previous year,” Helenius says.

The good flowering years of birch are repeated regularly every two or three years, Helenius says. So this spring is becoming a challenge for those suffering from birch allergies.

“Unfortunately, it seems that now, but if this cyclicality materializes, then in a year’s time it may be an easier situation again,” Helenius comforts.

The hardest flowering season for birch is usually over around mid-May.

In the future in summer, spruce is expected to bloom profusely in southern Finland and moderately in northern Finland. Spruce usually blooms well on average twice in ten years, but the last time the spruce had a good bloom was only two years ago.

According to Helenius, the reason for this summer’s good flowering is that last summer was warmer than usual. Although allergies to flowering conifers are very rare, spruce flowering is important, at least for animals.

The cone population is currently on relatively weak stands, which is why squirrels now eat spruce flower buds. In southern and central Finland, the tops of spruce trees still show a large number of overgrown cones born as a result of good flowering in the summer of 2019, the seeds of which have already fallen a year ago.

“I think there has been hunger there. However, spruce seeds are the main food for the squirrel. Happiness in the accident is that although there are no cones in the spruce, there are still a lot of flower buds. It would be a disaster for the squirrel if it weren’t for either, ”Helenius says.

He thinks the situation will also affect the number of squirrels.

“When there is plenty of food, then populations grow, and when there is scarcity,” then goes the other way.

According to Helenius, a forced change in the squirrel’s diet may have an effect on the growth of individual yard trees, but not at the forest level.

However, based on the findings of Helenius and his retired colleague, it is worth raising a hat for squirrels. Namely, squirrels with a sensible attitude to the future prefer to eat flower buds rather than mother flower buds, which later develop into cones. However, there is no broader evidence of this.

“It goes more on the side of speculation. Of course, during evolution, mechanisms have evolved that contribute to the survival of species. They are no coincidence, ”Helenius says.

For next winter, there should be enough food again, even though the buds have been eaten.