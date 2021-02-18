The persistent back problems at Sebastiaan Bornauw should to be remedied on Wednesday with an operation on the spine. Previously, conservative treatment did not produce the desired effect. But the operation in Belgium apparently had to be canceled. The 21-year-old got after image-Information is allergic to the anesthetic agent.
Actually, a bony change should be obliterated during the operation. Bornauw can then start training again after seven to ten days. But the operation had to be canceled. After the allergic reaction to the anesthetic, the Belgian was approachable and was not in danger of life. Still a shock for him, his family and the Effzeh.
When he can return to Cologne is open. One thing is certain, Bornauw will now be out for a significantly longer period. Sporty a bitter loss for the relegation-threatened Cologne. The defense chief missed the last three games because of his back problems. First of all, however, the focus is on the health of the 21-year-old. It is also open whether and how an operation can be carried out at a later point in time.