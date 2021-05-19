D.he union with its candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet is back in front of the Greens in the Allensbach survey on behalf of the FAZ (Thursday edition). The CDU / CSU achieved 27.5 percent in the Sunday question a good four months before the federal election in the poll by the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy, an increase of 1.5 percentage points compared to April.

The Greens with their candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock, who were on par with the Union at Allensbach the month before with 26 percent, lose two percentage points and now come to 24 percent. The SPD, with its candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is also losing approval and has achieved 16 percent, which is one percentage point less than the month before. The FDP remains at ten percent. The AfD increased by one point and also reached ten percent. The left has lost half a point compared to April and comes to 6.5 percent.

The current survey was conducted orally and in person from May 1 to 13, 2021; 1,027 people were interviewed. The survey is representative of the German population aged 16 and over.

In previous polls, such as on May 12th at Infratest, the Greens were slightly ahead of the Union on Sunday’s question. The election research group also saw the Greens at 26 percent on May 7, while the Union only saw 25 percent.