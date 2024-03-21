LFor a long time, the Greens were able to build on sympathy that extended far beyond their electorate. Even many political opponents attested to their consistent commitment to important goals. The growing challenges of environmental and climate protection and the increased awareness of sustainability increased this perception; They gave the Greens a reputation for having focused on crucial issues for the future early on. Other parties often registered this recognition and sympathy with envy and sometimes hoped to participate in it through a partnership with the Greens.

Now the current coalition partners of the Greens are experiencing a threatening weakening; For the opposition, too, a partnership with the Greens is at least considered a risk or is outright ruled out. The Greens are primarily blamed for the great dissatisfaction with the traffic light government. Only six percent of citizens are satisfied with the coalition's work, and 66 percent are disappointed.

No coalition partner is spared from criticism; However, the Greens are increasingly perceived as the dominant force in this constellation. Even when the coalition agreement was concluded, many citizens had the impression that it bore the signature of the Greens: in spring 2022, 35 percent saw the Greens as the dominant force in the coalition, but only 24 percent in the Chancellor's SPD party.

Since then, the SPD has fallen further behind in terms of perception: only ten percent see it as the dominant force, while 43 percent see the Greens; The FDP is also now perceived as more influential than the SPD, although far less than the Greens. However, only a small minority of those who attribute a dominant influence to the two smaller coalition partners rate this positively. Of those who see the Greens as a dominant force, only ten percent see this influence positively, while 79 percent see it critically.







Climate of opinion against the Greens

The extent to which the climate of opinion is now directed against the Greens is made clear by the result of a situational question: The respondents were described a public discussion in which speakers from all three coalition parties spoke; a speaker is booed. When asked who the protests affected, the majority are certain that it could only be the Greens. 55 percent are convinced of this, while 13 percent see the representatives of the FDP and only seven percent of the SPD as the preferred target of expressions of discontent.

The Greens' cushion of sympathy has melted and criticism has grown. Five years ago, only 25 percent of the population said they hardly or not at all liked the Greens; today it is 56 percent. In the initial phase of the traffic light coalition, 67 percent of the population were convinced that the Greens would become more important in the future. No other party was given a comparably positive future forecast. Now 24 percent still believe in growing support for the Greens. The overwhelming majority sees all traffic light parties as losing, but none of them have seen their assessment change as much as the Greens. The population sees the Union parties, the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance as winners; A good two thirds are convinced that these parties will become more important in the future.