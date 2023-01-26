BUndeskanzler Scholz used his appearance in Davos to emphasize Germany’s strengths and to call for investments in Germany. The vast majority of the population also attests to the country’s many strengths – especially those that play a major role in investment considerations, such as the competitiveness of companies, location conditions, people’s willingness to perform, political stability, quality awareness and the state of science and research. Germany is seen as a strong and attractive country.

The overwhelming majority likes living in Germany, and 83 percent see the standard of living and the quality of life as a particular strength, 84 percent also the cultural offerings, and 79 percent the quality awareness of the population and companies.

Two-thirds of the population consider the competitiveness of German companies as well as the support of the economy by the state to be a strength of the country; At the same time, there is a dominant conviction that economic success is also largely due to fair working conditions and a high level of motivation: Around 70 percent see the working conditions and people’s willingness to perform as a particular strength of the country, the majority also in the social security systems.

The working conditions as well as the social protection against poverty are increasingly perceived by the population as a strength of the country. With regard to working conditions, 56 percent were convinced of this in 2017, 61 percent in 2019 and now 70 percent.

In 2019, only 39 percent considered protection against poverty to be a particular strength of the country, currently 54 percent. The importance of data protection is also increasingly seen as a strength. This has recently also applied to the integration of immigrants, although it must be taken into account that the current perception of immigration is largely shaped by refugees from the Ukraine, with whom the population assumes far better chances of integration than with the previous waves of refugees.

In an area that the majority consider to be Germany’s strength, however, doubts have grown in recent years: in 2017, 81 percent still saw the healthcare system as Germany’s strength. In 2019 it was 75 percent, now it’s only 60 percent. The proportion of those who see a vulnerability here has more than doubled from 18 to 39 percent since 2017.

In view of the analysis of the population’s strengths, it is initially astonishing that only a minority may give the country a good prognosis overall. Only 31 percent are convinced that Germany will develop well over the next ten years. And only 39 percent are confident that Germany will still be one of the leading economic nations in ten to 15 years; five years ago, 59 percent were still convinced of this. Despite the strengths that the population associates with Germany, doubts about the country’s future viability are growing at the same time. This is by no means only due to the crises of recent years and the perception that the economic and political importance of the world regions is undergoing a serious shift. On the contrary, there is widespread uncertainty among the population as to whether the country is still functioning in the way it claims and corresponds to its previous self-image and image to the outside world.