Dhe year that is coming to an end, like the previous one, was marked by crises for many citizens. At the turn of the year 2022/23, in a survey by the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy, 28 percent of those surveyed said that they were hopeful about the coming year. These were fewer than at any time since 1950. Over the course of 2023, the mood improved only slightly.

In the summer people were asked about their concerns. At the top of the rankings were inflation and the war in Ukraine, coupled with a sense of general uncertainty. Traditionally frequently mentioned topics such as crime followed at a clear distance. Even immigration, which employs a lot of people, ranked well behind war and inflation.

So it is only logical that the mood among the population remains subdued at the turn of the year 2023/24. In the most recent survey by the Allensbach Institute on behalf of the FAZ, the question was asked, among other things: “What is your impression: Are we living in a particularly uncertain time today, or would you say that everything was just as uncertain 10 or 15 years ago?” When asked this question, respondents always tend to declare the present to be particularly uncertain. Since 2008, when this question was first asked, between 45 and 60 percent have given this answer. In 2019 it was 45 percent, in 2022 it was 68 percent and now, in December 2023, 76 percent.

The development is even more drastic when it comes to the question “Would you say that, all in all, we are living in a happy time today, or do you have the feeling that we are going through quite difficult times?” This question has been asked again and again at irregular intervals since 1963. In 2019, 40 percent said we lived in happy times, while virtually the same number (41 percent) disagreed. Four years later, the number who say we live in a happy time has fallen to 16 percent. 72 percent take the opposite position. These are the most negative values ​​since the trend series began 60 years ago. Only in 1993 was the result only slightly more positive.







Contrary to what one might assume, it is not the younger generation but the older generation that expresses itself particularly negatively. In public, for example under the impression of youth-dominated protest movements such as Fridays for Future or the Last Generation, the picture is painted of a young generation that despairs of the threats of the present as well as the unwillingness of older people to recognize the seriousness of the situation to take note.

But such ideas about young people probably say more about the worldview of those who formulate them than about the young people themselves. In the current survey, more than three quarters of people aged 45 and over were of the opinion that we are going through some pretty difficult times. Of those under 30, “only” 57 percent gave this answer.

However, the fact that many people have the feeling that they are living in a time of crisis does not mean that people in general are particularly unhappy. One of the puzzling findings in social research is the Easterlin paradox, named after the American economist Richard A. Easterlin, who described it in 1974. It states that within societies, wealthy people are happier than those who are less wealthy, but that life satisfaction does not increase – or at least not significantly – as wealth increases in a country.