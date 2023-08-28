From time to time, the question of the true cause of death of President Salvador Allende makes its way as the calendar advances, year after year, decade after decade. On the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état and the death of the president, the national journalism award winner Juan Pablo Cárdenas once again poses the question in a rabid column published on July 17, 2023 in Le Monde Diplomatiquequestioning the official truth according to which Allende committed suicide. To establish the doubt again, the journalist confirms the existence of “multiple testimonies that indicate that this was killed by the first military command that entered the headquarters of the Executive Power”, insisting on the “lack of transparency” during the Government of Patricio Aylwin “to exhume his remains”, an unfair accusation since an exhumation does not depend on a Government, also forgetting that several exhumations and autopsies took place in later years. According to Cárdenas, there are “multiple testimonies” that point to the murder, of which there is not one seriously new: only one mention of a young Army lieutenant of the time (unidentified), who would have boasted before a detainee (Robinson Guerrero, recently interviewed on Universidad de Chile radio, we suppose by Cárdenas himself) for having shot Allende and for wearing his watch on his wrist. From time to time, objects and artifacts are requested to sow doubt: in this case a watch, yesterday the helmet or the submachine gun (both artifacts disappeared), and even the controversial position of the submachine gun in relation to Allende’s body. , according to an expert photo of which there is no negative.

It is not necessary to refute the journalist’s column to establish something like the historical truth of Allende’s death: just a couple of days ago the national architecture award Miguel Lawner denied itrequesting the testimony of one of the president’s doctors, Arturo Jirón, and recalling that the watch that Allende wore on September 11…has been on display for years at the Salvador Allende Solidarity Museum.

There are two stories to tell about Allende’s death: on the one hand, the story of the versions of his death and, on the other, the story of his death itself. Both stories are inseparable. Hence, it is possible to speak of the deaths of Allende. In 2020, we published together with Mauro Basaure and Manuel Gárate an article about the enigmas related to the circumstances of the death of two former presidents, as well as about the exhumations of the bodies of Salvador Allende and Eduardo Frei, two cases that tell us about the criminal nature of the Pinochet dictatorship (to the thousands of dead and The missing detainees are added to the murders of former Foreign Minister Orlando Letelier -in Washington- and former commander-in-chief of the army Carlos Prats -in Buenos Aires-, as well as the suspected crime of the Nobel Prize winner for literature Pablo Neruda).

The history of the stories of Allende’s death It is long-standing and began on the day of the coup: these are the reports and stories from the newspapers El Mercurio, La Tercera and La Segunda that we had before us from 1973 onwards, as well as the counter-stories published in opposition magazines in the 80s (APSI, Análisis y Cauce) and since the 2000s the electronic newspaper El Mostrador, which allowed us to compare them with the forensic report.

Let’s start with the chronological events of the morning of September 11. President Allende decides to resist the coup: it is this decision that is revealed in famous photographs that portray him with a helmet and submachine gun in hand. The stories of that morning are abundant, some more accurate than others. What we know after his extraordinary farewell speech on radio Magallanes, delivered amid noise and smoke according to dozens of witnesses (an important point: that speech was anything but private, Allende wearing a helmet hiding the earpiece to reduce the noise of the bombs and the screams), is that Allende would not surrender . After that speech, Allende organizes the evacuation of the La Moneda palace, remaining at the end of the queue (as an organizer, not as a capitulating president). It is at this moment that the discrepancies begin. Allende retraces his steps to go to the Independencia room, located on the second floor of La Moneda: it is in this room that President Allende places his rifle on his chin and, apparently, shouts before shooting himself “Allende, don’t stop!” give up!” (The Second, January 20, 1987).

How to check this version? One of his doctors, Patricio Guijón, confirms that he witnessed the president’s suicide: being in line to leave the palace, Dr. Guijón realizes that he had forgotten his gas mask, and he retraced his steps to retrieve it (El Mercurio , November 1, 1973). It is at that moment that Dr. Guijón sees Allende sitting in the chair shoot himself (El Mercurio, September 11, 1974). This testimony is crucial because it comes from President Allende’s circle of personal physicians. Years later, a second story along the same lines was made public in 1991, from a second personal doctor (APSI, September 9-22, 1991), to which six more doctors were added (El Mercurio, September 13, 1991). 2003), which caused strong recriminations between them and a lot of confusion for what looked more and more like a suicide in show format (El Mercurio, September 25, 2003).

Beyond the confusion and controversy, it is these testimonies from Allende’s doctors that constitute the most credible source of his suicide, radically ruling out the murder hypothesis. But it is important to incorporate into the origin of the doubt the fanciful and heroic versions of Gabriel Garcia Marquez (as well as Fidel Castro), who affirms that it was the “gang” led by General Javier Palacios that riddled the president with bullets after a strange ritual. Or that it was a member of the GAP (group of personal friends, an acronym that names his bodyguard) who killed him after a pact with the president (La Tercera, May 25, 2011). The doubt was so deep that her widow, Tencha Bussi, was able to affirm early on in exile in Mexico that her husband was shot dead in the back and stomach, going so far as to suggest that he might have died at the hands of snipers.

None of this should surprise us. Allende’s death was as exceptional and sublime as it was historically unusual. A true rarity. In some sense, Allende’s death is a matter of form at a critical moment, where it doesn’t matter if he was killed in combat or if he committed suicide: he had to die, and Allende decided to do it. And what a universal success. All the empirical evidence points to and consolidates the thesis of suicide: does it change anything to the universal representation of the figure of him? Absolutely nothing. Continuing to insist that he was murdered and that his death was not a suicide is an idle exercise: something of a search for surplus value in heroism when, in reality, heroism and presidential martyrdom are fully established. Since the first day.