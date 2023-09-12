In 2003, three decades after the military coup that led to the tragic death of Salvador Allende, Chile’s ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Esteban Tomic, cited article 1 of the Democratic Charter of the Organization, today today so despised. He recalled that on that September 11, “one man only took on the task of defending, paying the price with his life,” the people’s right to democracy.

53 years ago, when Salvador Allende was democratically elected, I was a young Brazilian diplomat living in London, dividing my time between bureaucratic tasks at the embassy and classes, lectures and readings at the London School of Economics (LSE). My supervisor was a Marxist political scientist, Ralph Miliband, whose sons, decades later, would play important roles in Labor governments.

I mention it so that you understand the existential contradiction that I, like many Brazilians of my generation, experienced in those years of tension, in the middle of the Cold War. Others, naturally, were not as lucky and lost their lives or took refuge in different countries, such as Chile.

The civil-military coup d’état of 1964 in Brazil cut off my hope of a career serving my ideals. On the other hand, with a family to support, I had to continue my work in a government with which I had no affinity.

These were difficult times for the left across the developing world. A few years earlier, João Goulart in Brazil, Sukarno in Indonesia and Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana were victims of military coups. Those who usurped power in those countries were right-wing militaries, strategically guided by Washington. The geopolitical significance of those regime changes It was more than evident.

For a young Latin American diplomat with a progressive vision, there was no clear model to look to. But the election of Salvador Allende in Chile raised hopes. Clearly a follower of socialism and a convinced democrat, Allende was for many of us the beacon that the social and political redemption of Latin America was not an unattainable dream.

Chile, with its democratic tradition and its history of struggles since President José Manuel Balmaceda in the 19th century, would not allow, I thought, a Government that respected the laws and pluralism, arising from the popular vote, to be the victim of a coup d’état. Violent state.

Two years later, as secretary of the Brazilian Mission to the OAS, I had the opportunity to admire how the Chilean ambassador held independent positions and defended Cuba, under the constant threat of armed action from the United States.

At a conference on Science and Technology in Brasilia, I observed with admiration young ambassadors of the Popular Unity Government exposing their vision of development models independent of large international capital and with a focus on Latin American integration. At the same time, she knew the role that Allende’s Chile played on the international stage, his defense of the principle of self-determination, multilateralism and cooperation among equals.

The military coup carried out with proven American support was a great shock. It caused immense suffering to the Chilean people, with deaths, disappearances and torture.

The heroic sacrifice of Salvador Allende and his replacement by the Pinochet dictatorship, with strong support from the global right, even in my country, seemed to show that not only revolutions like the Cuban one were prohibited in the region. Likewise, the sovereign pursuit of social justice, even through entirely peaceful and legal means, would not be tolerated by reactionary elites and their international supporters.

Visiting the Palacio de la Moneda and remembering Allende’s last moments caused me a strong emotion. More than a mere historical memory, the visit made me reflect on the vicissitudes to which democracy in South America is subject.

Allende’s heroism is difficult to compare, but the political fate of other progressive leaders was not much different. Through mechanisms such as lawfare, Denounced, among others, by Pope Francis, several progressive governments were illegally removed from power. Political leaders such as Lula, Evo Morales and Rafael Correa were banned and prevented from competing in elections, if not simply imprisoned.

In this part of the world, which American politicians and diplomats often call the Western Hemisphere (I always wonder how far the Eastern Hemisphere goes), we legitimately elect progressive leaders in some of our countries. We are also aware of the difficulties of the struggle and we are more united in our purposes. Currently, the lawfare It is the weapon to overthrow progressive governments.

The defense of legitimate governments against coup attempts is primarily the task of the people of each country. But it is also, increasingly, a collective mission of Latin American and Caribbean progressives.

Beyond the words of praise, the tribute that can be paid to the great Latin American statesman Salvador Allende is to continue fighting for his ideals, which are ours, in defense of democracy, social justice, relationships of respect and the independence of our countries. An independence that we will only achieve with a true integration of our peoples. Without hegemonies or impositions.

This is the best way to honor Salvador Allende and show that his sacrifice was not in vain.