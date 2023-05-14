It may seem, if seen from the outside, a powerful irony that, 50 years after the 1973 coup, a political group that views Pinochet’s heritage with sympathy sweeps the elections for the Constitutional Council. It is a victory that, in large part, was achieved as an act of protest against a president who has more than sympathy for Allende and his legacy.

But the image of the children of Allende besieged by the children of Pinochet 50 years after the coup is just that, just an optical effect. Seen more closely, neither President Gabriel Boric is Salvador Allende, nor is José Antonio Kast, the undisputed leader of the Republican party that swept the election, Augusto Pinochet. They are not, not only because their characters are very different from those of the historical figures they claim, but because of the political project of these historical figures, only that remains: the shadow of a name, the image of a possibility that not only was no longer , but apparently never will be.

Like Salvador Allende, Gabriel Boric is a perfectly civil, educated and flirtatious upper-middle-class provincial. Before being president, he was a parliamentarian and a student leader. He is a politician of letters and not of figures who waves the flag whenever he can of the convictionsbut he has ended up filling his government with figures of the 30 years, that is, the Concertación against which he rose up in his first years of political life (first years that, given his youth, are almost his entire life). Like Allende, Boric then defends the idea of ​​making reforms, sometimes radical ones, without leaving the framework of liberal democracy. Although like Allende, Boric left the ghost of a re-foundational change appearing in the last convention and his project for a new Constitution, largely incoherent and unassumable that separated him from an electorate that the Republicans just recovered last Sunday.

Like Allende, Gabriel Boric then lives in the contradiction of an instinctive pragmatism, of a personal tendency to listen and pay attention without rejecting all the illuminations of the most feverish militants of his coalition and the occurrences woke learned in their respective postgraduate courses in England, the United States, or even worse, Canada. But it is precisely the tenor of the revolution that these postgraduates dream of, the fundamental difference between Allende and Boric. He wokism hates like the plague the third way, but he inherited from her the idea that the class struggle as the motor of history had to be overcome. For this reason, the new left travels from the university to Congress to end up on television, spending as little time as possible in unions, neighborhood councils, or movements of residents who cannot be classified ethnically.

The Popular Unity (1970-1973) was a cultural movement, an intellectual spring in many elitist senses, but also and above all a popular movement. It was a May 1968 that also had something of October 1917. The latter is what made it inadmissible for the middle and upper class of that time: the idea that the changes they proposed were not only -like the ones written by the project of the new Constitution of 2022–, intellectual lucubrations, but were accompanied by brown faces and calloused hands. That this did not consist only of putting the word everywhere multinational and change the Judiciary for a Justice system, but expropriate factories and exchanges and put them in the hands of their peasants and workers.

The Popular Unity’s mistake was like that of the last convention, offering a revolution that they had neither the democratic nor the military power to impose on those who doubted or opposed it. But the UP revolution implied a real change in class relations, which is why care was taken to preserve the symbols: the flag, the Constitution, the anthem, O’Higgins, Portales, and all the statues in the plazas. The new left, on the contrary, has no real or realistic proposals for economic or social change, but they do have a lot to say about the statues and their place in the city.

Boric is not Allende and, for that very reason, José Antonio Kast is not Pinochet either. The idea of ​​calling someone out of their barracks does not appear even in the most feverish ideas of the Republicans. Conspiratorial, ultramontane, more than slightly xenophobic, both libertarian and conservative, one can say anything but authoritarian about them. Like the new left, they have adhered until now without joking to the uses and customs of representative democracy. It is the left that finds it healthy to censor, and the right that uses social networks with devilish freshness.

Kast and his people have understood that the revolution they are fighting against is above all symbolic, that is, cultural. Economically, by the way, they dream of a minimal state that they know is impossible in today’s Chile. As impossible as a State planned for the left. The horizon of the possible is in many ways the same, which allows for insults, often macabre jokes, the tone of permanent civil war, very comfortable when you don’t have one side or other non-verbal weapons that shoot.

Thus, the 50 years that separate us from the military coup remind us of two happy and sad things at the same time: that Popular Unity, or any other deep project of social, economic and cultural transformation at its greatest, is impossible in Chile today. But it is also impossible for a military coup to destroy by force, at a high cost of blood and fear, that improbable, but necessary, social change.