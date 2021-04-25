D.he criticism of the internet campaign #allesdichtmachen is not decreasing. And more and more of the celebrity participants themselves are no longer convinced that the satirical clips were the right means. The actor couple Martin Brambach and Christine Sommer rowed back. “It was perhaps a mistake to publish such videos without any context or at least a few explanatory words …”, the couple explained on Sunday – and distanced themselves from “being taken over by the AfD and other right-wing groups.” must be stopped.

But the mood is heated. Whether fellow actors or prominent voices from the industry: Many find the sarcastic and disorganized manner problematic. Dozens of film and television actors – including stars such as Jan Josef Liefers, Heike Makatsch and Volker Bruch – commented on the federal government’s corona policy with ironic-satirical clips under the motto #allesdichtmachen.

The videos were published on Thursday and dealt with political decision-making or the contact restrictions in the pandemic. Criticism and incomprehension followed promptly. Some of the artists quickly had their clips deleted and apologized, while others explained their intentions.

On Sunday, doctors and hospital staff in particular responded with their own campaign: #All paint a layer. The emergency doctor and blogger Carola Holzner, known in the network as “Doc Caro”, called on the artists involved in the action to work for a shift in the rescue service or in an intensive care unit. “You have crossed a limit,” said Holzner, senior physician at the Essen University Hospital, in an Instagram video. “And a pain threshold for all those who have been doing everything for over a year.”

The President of the German Film Academy, actor Ulrich Matthes, told the German Press Agency that he was very surprised at the insinuation in most of the videos that there was no discourse on whether the measures in the pandemic were justified. “And the colleagues complain by means of this supposed satire that this discourse did not take place and thus – and this is my main criticism – indirectly provide support for the lateral thinker scene and the AfD.”

On Saturday, a statement was published on allesdichtmachen.de. “The group has no“ head ”and no common voice,” it said. “The project was created collectively, the group is diverse, opinions also differ here.” Some of the participants had distanced themselves on Friday. Ulrike Folkerts, for example, described her participation as a mistake. “I made a mistake, I was naive enough to believe that I could start a profitable conversation with my colleagues. The opposite happened, ”wrote the“ Tatort ”commissioner on Instagram.

Your “crime scene” colleague Liefers expressed itself thoughtfully. “I also find the point interesting that maybe irony is really an unsuitable means,” he said on the Radio Bremen talk show “3nach9”. But he sees a gap: “There is not only grief and suffering on the side of the sick, but also on the side of those who are now really beginning to suffer from these measures, which I do not see really represented.” In the statement the page said: “We also do not deny Corona or deny that the disease poses a risk and people die from it. Rather, we are concerned with the corona policy, its communication and the public discourse that is currently being conducted. “