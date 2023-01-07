The Juventus manager booked for leaving the technical area while in a rage. The explanation in the post game
The last minutes of Juve-Udinese for Max Allegri were very tense. The Juventus coach was called several times to stay in the technical area, and he received his yellow card on the umpteenth call. It was the coach himself who shed light on the last excited moments of the match. “In the end I got angry because there were two minutes left and in those moments the ball has to be brought to the flag. And instead we took a free-kick and gave the ball away to the opponents – he said -. These are moments that must be managed well.
EIGHTH CLEAN SHEET
For Juve it is the eighth consecutive victory with a clean sheet, never with the same defense as in the previous match. “The team was good, we pressed forward: they never entered the box and this is the important thing – continued the coach in the mixed zone -. Udinese are strong technically and physically. In the second half, however, we continued and they dropped. The changes have given us a big hand”. To resolve the match Danilo, the only one of the defenders who has played in all the matches in which Juve have not conceded a goal.
