The coach: “The match after the break is always complex, the boys are good at bringing it home. Second time better than the first. Del Piero? It’s up to the club to decide”

“The difficulties prevented us from playing a good match, 3 fundamental points – said the Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri after the three points won against Verona -. The match after the break is always bastard, the lads were good at take it home. Second half better than the first”.

About the match — “Verona make you play badly, they make you run and instead we started playing the ball after the first 20 minutes. After 1-0 we didn’t play the second, in the last 10 minutes we could have ended the action without letting them get close We need to improve but the boys know it. In the first half we had the chance to score, then in the second half we started well, finding the goal and we could even double. It was important to win today to start well, also in view of Inter in the Italian Cup and Lazio next Saturday”. See also Frederic Vasseur: "Ferrari, my biggest dream"

From Kean to Vlahovic — “Kean has grown a lot like the others. Mancini has the experience as coach of the national team, given that he won the European Championship, in calling players regardless of everything. Whoever plays for Juve will be the future of the national team, if not immediately in the next future. But Roberto is good and makes assessments based on Italy to call the best”. On Vlahovic: “From the outside he is seen as the player who has to solve the match in a few minutes. That is not the case, and above all he is much improved, especially from a technical point of view, compared to last season when he gave us a big shock. He must stay calm because he’s good and can only improve. Like Kean. He’ll improve, like all the kids born after 2000 who go on the pitch more and more often, tonight we had 5 or 6”. On Locatelli: “Manuel has reacted well, he has grown a lot on a tactical level, he is good at shielding in front of the defence, he moves the ball more but he can and must improve in certain types of play. And then he is a boy who has heart and passion , he never backs down. We can play less well, but in this respect we can’t say anything to anyone”. See also América could not land in Pasto: group B match in doubt

Early release — As is becoming a tradition, Allegri left the field a few minutes early, and explains it thus: “You had to go without fail to score goals instead of continuing to force plays. Because then it happens that in the end you also risk something and now you would be I’ve been here to lick your wounds. In football, if you play a flush it’s normal to recover points, the real standings say that we are 4 points behind the Champions League but sooner or later the others will start to get results. We have to take one small step at a time. We are on the pitch at 59 points, thanks to the boys because it’s not easy to play in these conditions”.

DEL PIERO IN SOCIETY — “Alex was a great player, he represented Juve for many years and we were pleased that he came. In management? I’m already struggling to train, these are things that belong to the club…”. See also Mancini: “Ibra is a monster, but very calm. Adriano? Had he thought more about sport ... "

April 1, 2023 (change April 1, 2023 | 23:41)

