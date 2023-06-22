“Allegri will not be the Juventus coach next season”, the words of Maurizio Pistocchi

With a post published on Twitter Maurice Pistocchi he ensured that Massimiliano Allegri will no longer be the Juventus coach: “BOMB NEWS! As revealed by a direct source, Max Allegri will NOT be the Juventus coach for 2023/2024″.

Allegri, Juventus and those Arabian Nights offers from Al-Nassr to go to Saudi Arabia

An indiscretion that caught everyone off guard also because Massimiliano Allegri has another two years of contract with Juventus (about 7.5 million net per season). In recent weeks there has been talk of aAl-Nassr princely offering – the team where he plays Cristiano Ronaldo, what is he taking Brozovic from Inter and who until a few months ago was coached by the new Roma coach, Rudy Garcia – in Saudi Arabia, but the courtship of a thousand and one nights for the Juve coach seemed to have stalled. So much so that then there were rumors of aoffer of 10 million per season for Gianpiero Gasperiniwith the Atalanta coach who is however determined to continue his love story with the Goddess.

