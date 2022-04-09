The Juve coach: “Just chasing things that don’t exist, sooner or later we’ll go back to teaching the things that count in the youth sectors. Fortunately I don’t go to websites or social networks, but someone exaggerates.”

Massimiliano Allegri is in one of those after-matches in which he provides a thousand ideas. And in which he wants to remove a few pebbles from his shoes, even from the top of a career that speaks for him. “I prefer criticism when we play badly but we win. In fact, no one remembers last Sunday’s match, in the end Inter won and we only talk about Inter, no one remembers that we played well. You journalists are the first results, until the 75th minute with Villarreal on all the sites and social networks, which fortunately I don’t frequent, there was great talk about Juve. Then we conceded goals and everything became a disaster. Then something doesn’t add up. The performance remains, then the result varies the judgment “. See also Villarreal-Juve, it's a first time: but the experience belongs entirely to Allegri

TOO MUCH NUTS – Allegri, always with a smile on his lips, insists on certain criticisms formulated without too much knowledge of the facts. “Sometimes then someone says it a little too big and it bothers me, not so much for me but for football. how to pass it or how to mark in the area. All essential things, which have become a bit lost to chase things that do not exist. A certain Fabio Capello said well: we followed Guardiola for 15 years who was already ahead of us. When I said about his goalkeeper who throws at 80 meters they didn’t understand anything, I was talking about a variant that he has put inside the team “.

DYBALA – Allegri confirmed himself as a great coach in reading the game. He was about to replace a Dybala among the worst in the field, then the Argentine turned on and rightly postponed the change with Kean. “We were playing in their half field and Dybala could help us, he made 2-3 important plays. If it had been a very intense game he would have had difficulty because he came back after a long time. Then I’m in love with those who play well, who stop well the ball, like a defender who scores well. We should have teachers in the youth sectors. In general, with Inter we lost a direct match that could have made us aspire to the Scudetto, even if we would have remained in an unfavorable position, now Inter Milan the big favorite is back. The backlash could have been strong and this match was dangerous, but the boys were good and lucid, creating and pulling a lot and conceding little despite the numerous absences “. See also John Elkann: "We will collaborate with the prosecutors, we want Juve to remain great"

FINISHED STORY – We return to talk about Dybala, who is about to say goodbye to Juve. “Paulo’s story with Juve ends because stories come and go. It ends between men and women, between clubs and coaches or players. It is part of life, this choice has been made and Paulo is working hard. He has had so many injuries. and it’s not the Dybala we know yet, but it can give us a lot in this season finale because he’s behaving like a professional. There are many components to consider, starting with the economic one. “

April 9, 2022 (change April 9, 2022 | 23:54)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Allegri #feel #big #lets #talk #football