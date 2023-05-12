The Juve coach: “We were good at not doing further damage and not conceding the second goal.” Bonucci: “I pulled my adductor but it went well, Gatti came on and scored…”

“Now we have the chance to go to Seville to qualify for the final.” Massimiliano Allegri takes the final result from the home draw in the first leg of the semi-final of the Europa League. “It was a good match until their goal, we made the wrong choices in the last thirty meters when it seemed easy to get on goal, instead we forced the play – said the coach directly into the Rai microphone -. Then we fell apart and we knew that Sevilla are an expert team who always stay on the pitch with the right mind. We were good at doing no further damage and going down 2-0. All the boys did well with the desire to win: the four in front ran like crazy”. See also Italy women, encore served. Now the play-off with Portugal

THE PENALTY — Allegri does not want to dwell on the missed penalty for a foul on Rabiot in the final area: “We never feel penalized by the choices of everyone around us. We have to think only of ourselves”. And on the fact that the video was not used to correct the decision on the pitch: “If the referee didn’t go to the Var, it means that the Var didn’t call him: we accept whatever the referees decide, otherwise we get nervous and lose energy. And that was the most dangerous moment: with a distraction due to excessive nervousness we risked conceding the second goal, the boys were very good and serene to continue playing”. And still later on the theme: “This year we wasted too much energy off the pitch, let’s avoid doing it on the pitch too… It’s part of the game, you have to shut up and work”. See also Europa League, Roma-Feyenoord 4-1 aet: goals and highlights - Video Gazzetta.it

Bonucci speaks — “I think I pulled my adductor, I asked for a substitution so as not to make the situation worse: in the end it went well because Gatti came on and scored the equalizer”. Leonardo Bonucci plays it with a joke, who celebrates but not as he would have liked the 500th presence in black and white: “I celebrate because I’m happy to have made Juventus history, the group and the team gave me this important draw. I would have liked to celebrate with the victory but it will come”. We need to get to the second leg: “We play over 180 minutes, we knew we’d find it difficult: Sevilla are a great team, they punished us on the counterattack when we weren’t in much shape, but we were good at getting them back on their feet. We could have taken advantage of a few more chances in the first half, now we go to Seville aware that we should have won anyway.” See also Savadori: "We believe in Espargaro and Aprilia from the World Championship. And in Austria ..."

May 11, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 00:53)

