“We took a risk, in the end gaining a good point which allows us to remain in the top positions”: this is what Allegri said after the 0-0 draw with Atalanta. “In the first half we could have been more precise and calm with the ball at our feet. The boys came together and played a good game, but we weren’t too convinced about scoring goals. In two or three situations we should have finished, from 20 -25 metres, think about hurting and not about ball possession. We had two opportunities with Fagioli, there you have to shoot from outside. Also to vary the plays.”

"I was angry when we took a risk on a ball where Gatti went one-on-one. However, they are moments of growth. We didn't lose and the point is important to stay close to the leading group. Now we have a week to prepare for the Derby". Regarding Saturday's match against Torino: "Torino aren't playing cups either, we'll have a week to prepare for the match. In the league they always say who is favorite or not, cups or no cups, we have to stick to the first 4 places, to also grow in self-esteem."

on individuals — "Szczesny made an extraordinary save, he is among the best in Europe. Bad evenings happen like against Sassuolo, but in Emilia we didn't lose through his fault. Locatelli? With Sassuolo he had gone around the pitch too much, exposing the defence. He's been improving for two games. Like Rabiot, who didn't train with the team and had some ailments, but finished on a high. I spoke to him during the week, he's a player of international level. He played a good game." From Chiesa to Bremer: "Fede came from many matches and today he paid in clarity. A few weeks ago he would have been more dangerous on the balls he had at his disposal today. For Bremer just cramps, nothing major".