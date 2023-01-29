Rome (dpa)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that his team must be careful, and be well aware of its current position in the Italian football league table, acknowledging that the team makes many mistakes in matches.

And after deducting 15 points from his balance in the competition, Juventus received a new shock today in the competition by defeating at home against Monza 0/2, to freeze his balance at 23 points and drop to twelfth place, two points behind Monza, who is promoted to the first division this season.

Allegri said, in media statements after the match: “I do not think we played a first half like the one we presented against Monza. The performance improved in the second half, but we have to fully acknowledge the responsibility for the performance. He explained, “We have to be aware of and take care of our current position in the league table. Of the 38 points we scored, we now have 23 points. After today’s defeat, we have to work to improve this situation because it has become a reality. He added, “Every match has become a decisive result. We must get out of this situation as soon as possible. We scored one point from the last 3 matches in the competition, and this should not have happened.