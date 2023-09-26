The coach: “It wasn’t easy on a mental level, after the defeat three days ago, and after the previous week Juve had been acclaimed as Inter’s main rivals”

Livia Taglioli

“We are good at not conceding anything and patient in waiting for the moment to strike”: what Juve coach Max Allegri said after the victory against Lecce. “It wasn’t easy on a mental level, after the defeat three days ago, and after Juve had been acclaimed as Inter’s main rivals in the previous week”, continues the Juventus coach.

match analysis — "It was a difficult match, because we were coming off the defeat against Sassuolo and because Lecce is a grim team, which doesn't concede anything. Juve were mature, we were balanced, managing not to concede shots to our opponents and putting ourselves forward. On Saturday we lost a daring game, making single errors, tonight we played a few balls back too many, in the 90th minute a corner kick shouldn't be put in the way because we risk giving the opponents a counterattack, but it was a step forward ".

Rugani’s praise — “At 2-0 in Udine we conceded three situations in which we could have conceded a goal, tonight it didn’t happen, like in Empoli. In Udine we conceded 14 shots on target. If you can’t defend well, later it becomes a problem because attacking becomes worse. Tonight we defended well. I’m very happy, it wasn’t an easy match. When you play at Juventus and you come from a defeat like the one against Sassuolo, the next match becomes difficult. Rugani played a match for someone who has been at Juventus for 8 years , he played a different game, from someone who has been here for many years. He got boos even when he played well, now nothing moves him anymore.”

collective and individuals — "It's a growing team. Fagioli did well, Miretti too, Chiesa is growing, Milik is an extraordinary player. We need to armor ourselves, there are various steps. This team will have a future, there are players who have technique and can grow, consequently the team also grows. If we all help each other, it's easier for Juventus to play in Europe next year. We all need to row on the same side."