Leandro Paredes is out of the Juve project. It’s true that Max Allegri strongly wanted him last summer (and had already admired him so much before), but in the new Juventus context there is no more room for him. Tense nerves are a consequence and are almost part of the game: for what should have been and was not, for a shred of everyone’s responsibility but also for faults that objectively cannot be blamed on anyone.