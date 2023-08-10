After the 8-0 win against Next Gen: “It was good training. I’m happy for Kaio Jorge: he has the movements of a great player, I hope he has solved the problems with a tendon and has an important career”

“Vlahovic? I’m the coach and I can only give a technical opinion: I’m very happy with him. Faced with important offers, the club will evaluate and decide. As Giuntoli said, we must become sustainable. I’m happy with the squad and the striker pool that we have, with Vlahovic, Milik, Kean and Chiesa”, is the comment of Juve coach Max Allegri after the 8-0 win against Next Gen. Returning to the traditional family practice match: “It was a good event, which brought us closer to the fans, and it was good training – said the coach -.

Kai’s return — “I’m happy for Kaio Jorge: he knows how to play football and has the movements of a great player, I hope he’s solved the tendon problems that stopped him for so long and has an important career. He’s working well, today he should have played 30 minutes instead he’s been inside more”. See also Eduardo Deluca: one of the heavyweights of the old Conmebol died

goals — “Now there’s no point in talking about the Scudetto – Allegri reiterated -. We have to think about working and improving. Playing in Europe is better, but we have to see exclusion as an opportunity for growth. Last year we finished third, for me this year the goal is to enter the top four. The club has worked well, now we are “cleaned” of everything and can arrive in March in the best conditions”.

