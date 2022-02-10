“Dusan is integrating well – said the coach after the 2-1 over Sassuolo -. The goal made us leave the game, our second half much better.”

“Vlahovic? He is integrating well and can improve: he must improve, he must be cleaner in the game and attack more depth but he has characteristics that Juve lacked”, is the comment of Juve coach Max Allegri after qualifying for the semifinals. of the Italian Cup, thanks to the 2-1 won at the expense of Sassuolo. “We are happy with the purchase of Vlahovic and Zakaria – continues the coach -, they integrated well within a team that had good results.

On the match – “Additional risk? Yes, the game was practically over and instead we were a little lucky. In the first half the goal made us leave the game, we fell asleep a bit. In the second half it went better, we woke up. We were more aggressive, everyone played better. ” On Morata “Morata at Mandzukic? Alvaro has always played with a point of reference, from behind he is unable to express himself fully. Tonight he entered well, like Locatelli and Rabiot”. See also Corvino: "Vlahovic, Chiesa and the others, what a treasure my Fiorentina"

On the last championship – “We are potentially 11 points from Inter, seven from Milan and Napoli, we have to go head-to-head with Atalanta until the end. The others are out of our reach right now, we have to think game after game and see what we will be able to do. Starting from Sunday, when we will meet a physical, aggressive team that will want to make up for the elimination in the Cup “, concluded Allegri.

