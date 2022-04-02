“Tomorrow Dybala plays, so you are all happy”. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said this at the opening of the presentation press conference on the eve of the championship match with Inter. And when asked if he had a part in the choice of the club on the future of the Argentine he says: “With the club we are in line on everything, everyone brings their own assessments and in the end we always find a unity of intent to plan and move forward. the choices are made all together “. On the formation with Inter instead: “Chiellini and Alex Sandro, as owners, and Zakaria have recovered, but if I have to decide from the beginning. Bonucci will be on the bench because he is still behind.”