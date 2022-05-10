The Juventus coach on the eve of the final against Inter: “Outside the evaluation of the season will depend on this result, regardless of how it goes, the goal is to present ourselves to the next championship to win it.” Chiellini is not talking about the future: “Winning tomorrow would be an injection of confidence for next season”

Eleven years ago, Massimiliano Allegri celebrated the first Scudetto of his career with Milan at the Olimpico. Eleven years and 13 trophies later, the Juventus coach is looking for the first title of the new Juventus course, to reopen another cycle after having played a decisive role in the 9 league titles in a row. Beside him is Giorgio Chiellini, who could wear the armband for the last time tomorrow in a final: the farewell to the Lady is getting closer and closer and the captain wants to say goodbye in the best possible way. Allegri can become the record holder among the coaches with 5 Italian Cups, the same is Chiellini among the players with 6. But more than the records what counts is the desire to avoid a season of “zero titles” for Juventus after 10 years with at least one trophy. It is the last chance and neither of us wants to let it slip away.

SCUDETTO MISSION – “Tomorrow will be a beautiful evening – says Allegri -, it will take patience and clarity in reading the game. You have to do a good performance to try to bring home the Italian Cup. A final is always of great importance. The team started badly but He made a great run-up. We have achieved an important result, playing the next Champions League, at the end of the season we will try to understand how we can improve. You evaluate the season on the basis of a win or a defeat, we do not. The goal is to leave next year to try to win the competitions in which we participate. Losing Ronaldo once the championship started was not easy, I had to know the team and then I lost Chiesa. The club gave us a big hand by buying Vlahovic, then we made an important run-up that ended with the defeat at home against Inter: winning would have given us further impetus. A basis was created, a knowledge between me and the players, I am ontent and serene because next year we will have a much better chance of fighting for the Scudetto ”. See also Milan-Juventus, are there two penalties missing? Marelli's analysis: slow motion

CATEGORIES – Rome obviously puts him in a good mood and Allegri can’t resist the temptation to touch the Cup: “I’m not superstitious but I try to surround myself with people who give me positivity, the sad ones bother me. The best coach in Italian football? For me the best are those who win: Ancelotti, Capello, Sacchi, Lippi and Trapattoni have made the history of Italian football. Carlo had been given up. In Italy there are many young people who may have the opportunity to coach a great team, but it is different from a medium-small one for reasons of responsibility. In football there are categories and those who win are the best. ”

IT’S UP TO DYBALA-VLAHOVIC – On the eleven that will face Inter, he is not unbalanced, the most accredited hypothesis is a 4-2-3-1 with Cuadrado and Bernardeschi on the flanks, Zakaria-Rabiot in midfield and Dybala behind Vlahovic. Morata could start from the bench. “I have some doubts that I will choose tomorrow, Chiellini and Perin play, Dybala as well, I tell you so you are happy. The others we see. Three-way defense? With the men who go out on the pitch it can be done in three or four. Vlahovic is calm and I hope he scores two goals. Sometimes he asks too much of himself but it is a question of character. He has shown that he is from Juventus. The numbers are good, it is difficult in Italy to score a goal per game. There is a few matches without scoring. If he had an angry face in Genoa, that’s okay, because he cares a lot and wants to improve ”. See also Einer Rubio, great time trial and in the 'top' 10 of the Vuelta a Romandía

GET BACK TO WIN – Giorgio Chiellini does not lift the veil on his future, he will do it in the next few days, but he too sees a Juventus that can return to fight for the tricolor: “After all, last year I was in the same situation. As long as there are goals at stake I prefer to think only of the field, then I will speak with the president of the future. I live with the enthusiasm of a kid and I’m happy to still be able to play games like this. We are aware of the strength of Inter, with whom we have lost even undeservedly in the league, we have all the credentials to be able to play our game. With Inter they are always balanced matches, the final will be played on details and episodes. This year has been growing, after a difficult start the team has begun to have its allowance, the team has grown, the path has been evident and important, we have rediscovered attributes and characteristics from Juve, it is the last game of this one. season but it is preparatory to the next one, to start even better. Juve have a duty to play to win. The Scudetto must be the priority next season. We must return to excel because our history dictates it and tomorrow it would be nice to lift this trophy. I’m not the type of film talk, but with example and a hug I can transfer my emotions ”. See also Alvaro Hodeg recounts the way of the cross that he has lived for four months

May 10, 2022 (change May 10, 2022 | 21:37)

