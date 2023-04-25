Juventus-Naples, the words of the Juventus coach Max Allegri as he leaves the field. Viral video

“Beautiful oh! You managed to win a Scudetto”the words of Massimiliano Allegri towards the Napoli bench, also indicating the number with his fingers, at the end of the match at the Allianz Stadium which saw Spalletti’s team win 1-0 with a goal by Raspadori in the 93rd minute (“goal from chickens”, the words of the Juventus coach after the match). The scene, which escaped the cameras, was filmed by a fan. Juventus-Napoli had a very hot final: Di Maria’s goal canceled by the Var and a penalty requested by Cuadrado (a few moments before the Napoli goal arrived). Here the slow motion and the controversy

I stopped breathing pic.twitter.com/3zzkZ57QuB — Trix 🤍🖤 (@beacolombo_bc) April 25, 2023

