Andrea Agnelli was clear: “Massimiliano Allegri is and remains the Juventus coach, who is not used to changing in racing.” The balance sheets will therefore be made at the end of the season, even if the defeat against Maccabi, which in addition to almost definitively compromising the qualification for the second round of the Champions League is on the verge of dishonor for the history of the Lady, already provides enough ideas for much reflection. more in-depth.