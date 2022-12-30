The Juve coach comments on the draw with Standard Liège: “The ball traveled too slowly in the first half, the young players had another leg”

“The ball traveled too slowly in the first half, the youngsters had another leg up,” commented Juve coach Max Allegri after the draw with Standard Liège. On the injured: “Chiesa will be available for Cremona, the others are also on the right track”.

The homage — However, the first words are dedicated to Pelé: “A unique player that I could only see in the videos, but he should be remembered as an example for young people. He will remain the king of football despite the presence of Messi, Maradona and other extraordinary players. I think it was he’s the best.”

On the test — “In the first half we struggled, many played the first friendly and we went slowly in passing, they jumped on us and we conceded a goal on our mistake. Whoever came on later did well, they have another leg. it was useful to concede goals so we can wake up for Cremona, otherwise when things are easy we fall into the unexpected. We need to work on these aspects”. See also Gerardo Martino approves Julián Araujo's departure for Porto

On the injured — “Chiesa will be among those available in Cremona, yesterday he did good team training, today he had a differentiated. We’ll see tomorrow but conditions are good. Vlahovic ran a bit today, there are good chances, but not for Cremona. Pogba “The knee doesn’t bother us for now, we see things in a positive way. Bonucci is in the pits for the adductor problem in the pubic area, De Sciglio shouldn’t be in Cremona. Within 10 days, however, we should have them all. Cuadrado He’s responding well. The players we have are in good condition. It’s the most complicated match in Cremona, in the second half it’s always difficult on a mental level. Szczesny had locked his neck before scoring, but it shouldn’t be anything. it’s good, otherwise Perin plays”.

The usefulness of the World Cup break — “If it’s useful, we’ll see after the match in Cremona. We’re thinking about working on the pitch, we’re doing it well but we have to do it better. Results count, the rest is talk. Juve have the minimum goal of playing 26 games but they play for the maximum, which is to play 36 matches, reaching the finals in the cups”. See also Giro, the report cards: Hindley, a final of 9. Carapaz and Bardet, day of 8.5

2022: the budget — “I don’t remember how the year was… Up until the match against Inter it was an excellent second half of the season. This year we’re doing well in the league and we can consolidate one of the top four places, then there’s it’s the Italian Cup. One step at a time. The positive thing, especially in the second half, is that despite the injuries of the big names, we found good young people who will give us a hand. For Juve they are an added value, then there are some there are others on loan such as Rovella, Ranocchia and De Winter who needed to gain experience. The situations must be seen as an opportunity and Juve has done it for now. The season is getting into full swing, everyone will be needed.”

