“We played a good 60 minutes, in the last half hour we played around. And this is not good”: this is the summary of Allegri-pensiero, after the clear victory against Salernitana. “After the 3-0 we started playing backwards and standing still – the Juventus coach specified to Dazn -, ending up conceding too many shots towards Szczesny. This must not happen, we must improve”.

The analysis — “When we started managing, making mistakes, we got out of the game and this shouldn’t happen. You always have to be centered on the game, because to win certain games you also need to improve in your head. In the last 30′ we were a bit too superficial, conceding a few shooting too many and wasting a few opportunities in the open field. We absolutely need to do better”. “We have to work in the circulation of the ball – added the Juventus coach – and in the defensive phase, which must always be done in the best possible way”. See also The brutal attack of Matías Kranevitter on Yeferson Soteldo

The return of the big names — On the recovery of important players like Vlahovic: “Now more than ever we need everyone, tonight Fagioli did well too. With a game every three days, changes become essential to keep the pace high. We have many players who haven’t played in many months and it’s not easy”. On the protagonist of the day: “Vlahovic is lighter and more brilliant, tonight he did better technically too. Di Maria played sixty minutes in which he delighted, then everyone who entered did well”, explained Allegri who then returned on the ranking. “We made 41 on the field, they took 15 away from us and therefore we need 14 to reach 40”, replied Allegri who asked “everyone’s availability even in the defensive phase. Playing every three days the changes will become decisive because the pace must always be kept high. With this victory we have climbed a few positions, now the goal is to return to the left side of the standings”. See also The 10 most valuable teams in the world

