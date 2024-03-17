Allegri-Teotino back and forth after Juventus-Genoa on Sky Sport

Massimiliano Allegri, also the protagonist of a tough back and forth with the Sky Sport studio, at the end of Juventus-Genoa which saw the Bianconeri draw 0-0 (with Milan winning 3-1 in Verona and flying to +3) .



It all stems from the Chiesa-Yildiz change, instead of aiming for the trident with Vlahovic: “Trident? Everything is possible, but there is a problem: we need to get results. I have the thermometer of the team this week, we have an objective to achieve which is entry into the Champions League and in these moments we can also create confusion”. Marco Bucciantini from the Sky studio objects that – perhaps – it would also have been a 'politically' sensible move, Allegri replies: “But I'm a coach, not a politician. I don't have to go after the public.”

“But the results are not arriving like this,” says Gianfranco Teotino. Allegri replies: “Sorry, it seems to me that we are third at the moment. Do you know how to be a coach? I don't know how to be a journalist, I don't allow myself to tell the journalist how to do his job”.

“So I ask the question – continues Teotino -: why have we got 7 points in the last 8 games in this way?”. “And I can answer why in the first 19 we scored 46 points? – Allegri's reply – I make choices for the team, then maybe I make a mistake. But you don't have to understand, you just have to ask questions. So what do you understand… I coach the team”

Allegri-Teotino clash, Sky Sport replies to the Juventus coach: the words of director Federico Ferri

The director of Sky Sport Federico Ferri via social media intervenes on Massimiliano Allegri's back-and-forth with journalist Gianfranco Teotino at the end of Juventus's 0-0 draw against Genoa: “And still speaking of interviews… Journalists report, ask, argue. And they must understand, to make those who follow us understand. This is what questions and answers are for. However, like Teotino, we always move forward with professionalism, rigor, credibility And education”, wrote Ferri.