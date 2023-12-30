Rome (dpa)

Massimiliano Allegri, the Italian coach of Juventus, said that being compared to coaches like Jose Mourinho, the coach of Roma, is a matter of “great pride.”

The British news agency PA Media reported that the two will face each other on Saturday, when Roma will visit Juventus, which is seeking to continue its pressure on Inter Milan in the struggle to win the Italian League title.

“I feel very proud when I am compared to old-school coaches, like Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti,” Allegri said.

He added: “Personally, I believe that there are thousands of variables in football, and there is no absolute truth.”

He said: “Ancelotti is an exceptional coach. He continues to achieve victories and is still doing a wonderful job. As for Mourinho, the results speak for themselves. He always achieves results. Maybe you don’t even like him, but it has been achieved.”

He added: “Being compared to them is a source of great pride. The first time I faced Jose, I was coaching Cagliari. I was still a child, and he was already a coach achieving victories with Inter.”

Allegri said: “Roma is an unstable team at the moment, but it has one of the best coaches in the world.”

He added: “They are good at taking you out of the game and they have great offensive skill. We must be very attentive, be patient and cohesive, and we must not exaggerate.”