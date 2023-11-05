Thus the Juventus coach: “I remain convinced that Milan, Inter and Napoli are further ahead in building the team. The -2 from the Nerazzurri? It means nothing, the championship is long”

“I’m satisfied with the three points and the performance – said the Juventus coach after the victory at the Franchi – against a very mobile Fiorentina who played an excellent match. I’m looking ahead, but not to the Scudetto. I remain convinced that Milan, Inter and Napoli are better equipped, further along in building the team.”

match analysis — "We made a good move to score – continued Allegri -, we suffered in the first half, making the wrong choice of pass in some open field situations. We won through suffering and through an excellent defensive phase. In the second half when Kostic dropped on Rugani's line he couldn't open the game. We had a bit of difficulty in the dribbling, but Szczesny didn't make a single save in the second half. We need to improve especially in the 2 on 2 up front." Inter thus remain at two points, and after the break there will be a direct clash: "It doesn't mean anything, the championship is long. We have limits and we are working on it, they are extraordinary boys. Now we have Cagliari put back on their feet by Ranieri which comes from three victories. Then there will be Juve-Inter which always has a certain charm."

on individuals — "Rugani made an extraordinary header on a counterattack. When he had Barzagli, Chiellini and Bonucci it was difficult for him to find space. Defensively he is calm. Gatti on the other hand must improve his position, he has great energy but it is normal growth to do. Kean has played a good match. Vlahovic fought, Milik cleaned balls: we needed them to lower the pace and Fiorentina lost clarity." Miretti decided the match, with his first goal in a Juve shirt after 57 games: "I'm happy for him. Fabio is often criticized but he has important qualities, you have to know how to wait. He's grown a lot". The closure is on defence: "Rugani and Bremer and Gatti can play easily even in the open field. In the area they move less and have learned to defend a lot. They were good tonight. We're waiting for Danilo and Alex Sandro to return and then there's It's Huijsen who is young but very good."