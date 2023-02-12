When Allegri called him back to the bench Federico Chiesa shook his head, chanted a blatant “no” immortalized by the cameras and then walked off the field shaking his head, slipping off to the bench in annoyance.

The facts

—

The Juventus coach took over Chiesa in the 83rd minute, with seven minutes remaining, triggering a reaction from the winger. There would then have been a quarrel between the two with Allegri who would have reproached the former Viola with harsh tones as soon as he arrived on the bench. In the end Juve brought home the result by winning 1-0.