“Pogba’s injury? This morning he caught his adductor while he was taking free-kicks – explained Juve coach Max Allegri before the kick-off for Juve-Sampdoria -, tomorrow we will see the extent of the damage. Tonight he could give us a hand but that’s how it went. He has to get up and want to go back to what he was before”.

On the match: “Tonight we only have one result, we need to get back on track and get back to scoring. It won’t be easy. Sampdoria are a team that runs. On the team: “There’s Barrenechea who’s from the first team. Paredes is reliable, then during the match there are changes, everyone on the bench must be ready, tonight we will have to fight and struggle”.