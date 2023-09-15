“Regarding the Bonucci affair, I think there is nothing more to say, we have already said a lot. I just want to add a big good luck for his career inside and outside of football. The soap operas are on Canale 5… but I’m not very passionate. No internal war, important decisions have been made as happens in life: an important door has opened for him that allows him to play in the Champions League.” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said this on the eve of the championship match against Lazio: “It’s difficult to make the lineup, there are players who deserve to play but they have to stay out, not letting Milik and Kean play is very difficult. There there are many possibilities that Chiesa will start from the beginning, McKennie is also likely: I will have to make evaluations on him and Danilo.” And on Pogba’s doping case: “I’m sorry about the situation but I can’t add anything and I have nothing to add, because there is a proceeding underway and people are involved: it’s right not to add anything until the end of the proceeding. The substitute “Let’s not make the mistake of finding similar characteristics. Everyone has their own. We need to make the most of the squad.”