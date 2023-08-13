After the 0-0 draw with Atalanta, the Juve coach warns: “I’m happy with this squad”

Livia Taglioli

“I’m happy with the squad, we’ll start the season with this group,” said Juve coach Max Allegri after the 0-0 draw with which the Bianconeri closed their last pre-season test in Cesena against Atalanta. “It will be different in the league. New players will hardly arrive, then we’ll see if the club changes anything in the next 18 days.”

the match — “It was good training against a strong team. We did well in the first half, we could have made better use of the chances. In the second half there was tiredness but the predisposition to work well is there.” Pressing and dribbling are the news: “We are working with everyone’s availability. Tonight in the defensive phase we need to applaud Vlahovic and Chiesa who have been ordered. The two forwards are the tip of the balance. We are only at the beginning, Sunday they will begin the three points, everything will be different”. On Chiesa: “I saw him well. This year he has different legs, but I’m happy with him as well as with Vlahovic, with Yildiz. There is a good spirit, we must continue like this”. See also Colombia women's team: players already think about Brazil, LIVE

advantage or disadvantage? — “I too have to get used to a season without cups, I haven’t played a game a week for 13/14 years. Advantage? We’ll see in March if we’ll be in competitions, otherwise it will be a disadvantage. We have to keep working and thinking about Sunday Sunday”. On the transfer market: “I’m happy with the squad I have available, it’s unlikely that other new players will arrive. We need to improve the ones we have. Compared to last year there will be players who will improve a lot, I’m sure. We’ll start the season with this group, we’re covered in all roles. In 18 days we don’t know what will happen but I’m very happy”.